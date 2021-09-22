Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $17.39 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Selfkey has a total market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00127460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046033 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

