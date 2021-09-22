SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.01.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

