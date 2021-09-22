SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.01.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.