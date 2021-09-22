Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.