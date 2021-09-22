ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.20.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $654.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.38 and its 200 day moving average is $543.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 778.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

