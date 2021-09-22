ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by DZ Bank

Investment analysts at DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

NOW opened at $654.20 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

