Sessia Price Reaches $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $344,141.19 and approximately $75,372.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

