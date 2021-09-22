Shard Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,083.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Shard has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $3,083.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

