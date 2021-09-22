Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

