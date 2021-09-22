Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 26.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 144.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 505,056 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

