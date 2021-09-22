Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 32.7%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AIRI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

