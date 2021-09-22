Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 22.2%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,926. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.