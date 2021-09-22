Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Grows By 20.8%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

