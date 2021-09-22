Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Grows By 28.4%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 251,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $20,945,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

