Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Drops By 20.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $241.27. 24,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,219. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.