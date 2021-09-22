Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Declines By 19.9%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS FDVRF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Facedrive has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

