Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 22.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,989. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

