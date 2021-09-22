Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Drops By 22.1%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 23,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,778. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

