Short Interest in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Expands By 22.4%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.