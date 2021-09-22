Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Drops By 20.6%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 686,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNSS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,850. Genasys has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

