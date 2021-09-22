Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 29.3%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

