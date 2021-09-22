Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 33.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period.

