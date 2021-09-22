Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 22.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the first quarter valued at $359,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

