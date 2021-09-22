Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 19.1%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JHX opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 506.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHX. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

