Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 19.1%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
JHX opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHX. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.