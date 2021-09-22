Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Decreases By 24.3%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 345,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,604. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.