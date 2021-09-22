Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Grows By 31.1%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Koç Holding AS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

