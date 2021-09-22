Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 26.0%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

MRETF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

