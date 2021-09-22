Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declines By 19.7%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $158.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,586. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

