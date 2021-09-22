Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Grows By 23.6%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 1,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.1 days.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

