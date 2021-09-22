Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Grows By 21.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT remained flat at $$4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

