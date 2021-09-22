Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Decreases By 20.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 190,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,637. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

