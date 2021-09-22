Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Rises By 32.2%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 334,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE SWM opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

