Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 23.7%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

