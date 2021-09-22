Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Rises By 33.3%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

