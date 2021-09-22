Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rises By 27.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $335.00 and a fifty-two week high of $533.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.68 and a 200 day moving average of $508.57.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.