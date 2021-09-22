Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Declines By 25.4%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TWNI remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Tailwind International Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Tailwind International Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

