Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Decreases By 24.8%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,372,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 15,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $71.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

