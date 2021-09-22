Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expands By 22.0%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,642. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

