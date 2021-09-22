Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases By 30.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EOD opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

