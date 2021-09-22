Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 30.8%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

