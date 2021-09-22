Short Interest in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Drops By 25.4%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.64. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.