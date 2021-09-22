Showcase Trading Down 48.4% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $230,024.96 and approximately $84,583.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00070439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00168825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00111097 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.72 or 0.06877684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.00 or 0.99821528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00773183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

