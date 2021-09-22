Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.80. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.70 million and a P/E ratio of -56.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

