Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.