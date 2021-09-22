Silicon Valley Capital Partners Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.03. 23,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.94 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

