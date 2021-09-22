Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,255 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN stock traded up $24.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,368.22. 70,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,431.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,347.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.