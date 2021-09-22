Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.63 million to $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,361. The company has a market cap of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

