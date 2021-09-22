SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Down 4.9%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 460,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 665,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.