Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIOX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.