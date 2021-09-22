Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veracyte by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.