Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,032 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

